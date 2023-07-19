IRS Whistleblower X Reads Off List of Improper Deductions on Hunter Biden’s False Tax Return for 2018 (VIDEO)

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) held a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday.

At least two IRS whistleblowers have come forward to reveal Hunter Biden received preferential treatment throughout the mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.

The anonymous whistleblower, identified as Joseph Ziegler, finally came forward publicly on Wednesday: “Today, I sit here before you, not as a hero or a victim, but as a whistleblower compelled to disclose the truth.

He continued, “I believe I am risking my career, my reputation, and my casework outside of the investigation we are here to discuss. I ultimately made the decision to come forward after what I believe were multiple attempts at blowing the whistle in the Internal Revenue Service. No one should be above the law, regardless of your political affiliation.”

IRS Special Agent and whistleblower Joseph Ziegler: "I am risking my career, my reputation, and my casework … No one should be above the law, regardless of your political affiliation." pic.twitter.com/wH8H1FMhEx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

Ziegler read a list of improper deductions on Hunter Biden’s false tax return for 2018.

“There is nothing that indicates Hunter Biden will be required to amend his false tax return for 2018 — a false tax return that includes improper deductions for prostitutes, sex clubs, and his adult children’s tuition,” Ziegler said.

