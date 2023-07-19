BIDEN CRIME FAMILY CAUGHT! – IRS Whistleblower – Gay, Democrat, Joseph Ziegler – Confirms that Biden Family Received Approximately $17 Million in Payments from China, Romania and Other Countries (VIDEO)

IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified to Congress on BIden Crime Family corruption on July 19, 2023. (photo from friend of TGP)

Courageous IRS Whistleblower – Gay, Democrat, IRS official Joseph Ziegler – told Congress on Wednesday that the Biden Family received approximately $17 Million in payments from China, Romania and other countries.

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) held a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday.

At least two IRS whistleblowers have come forward to reveal Hunter Biden received preferential treatment throughout the mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.

The anonymous whistleblower, identified as Joseph Ziegler, finally came forward publicly on Wednesday: “Today, I sit here before you, not as a hero or a victim, but as a whistleblower compelled to disclose the truth.

Ziegler testified that Ukrainian Burisma energy company paid the Biden family over $7.3 million!

The total was $17 million from foreign countries.

From the hearing:

Rep. James Comer: How much money did Hunter Biden and his business associates receive from the Ukrainian company Burisma , paid to everyone involved?

Joseph Ziegler: 6.5 million.

Rep. James Comer: Burisma also paid Blue Star Strategies and a law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars, bringing the total Barisma payments to over $7 million. Is that correct?

Joseph Ziegler: That is correct. 7.3 million.

Rep. James Comer: 7.3 million. Between 2014 and 2019, this brings the total amount of foreign income streams received to approximately $17 million, correct?

Joseph Ziegler: That is correct.

The Biden Crime Family just got caught.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

