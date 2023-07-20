CLOWN SHOW: Idiot Democrat Plays Race Card at Biden Crime Family Hearing – Is Completely Oblivious to Who She Is Defending (VIDEO)

So stupid.

Idiot Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH) tried her hardest to play the race card at today’s House Hearing on the Biden Crime Family’s financial crimes.

This comes after the House Oversight Committee produced $17 million in bank receipts and witness testimony in the Biden Family bribery, corruption, and influence peddling schemes with foreign officials.

The witnesses, two Democrat IRS agents with impeccable careers, brought forward testimony and financial receipts that pinned the crimes directly to Joe and Hunter Biden and their associates.

In response to the damning testimony that would force any president from office in normal times, Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown blamed played the race card.

Rep. Brown: “Mr. Chairman what if we spoke about the other two-tiered justice system in this country? The one where people of color are subject to a deliberately harsher system at every turn.”

Of course, Rep. Shonell Brown is completely oblivious to who she is defending.

News broke in June that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges according to CNN. The investigation into Hunter Biden supposedly lasted five years.

After five years of investigation, the Biden DOJ found Hunter Biden guilty of only TWO MISDEMEANORS and ONE GUN CHARGE!

It was another scam by the DC elites!

Of course, this is a complete bastardization of the US Justice System. The serial criminal is slapped with misdemeanors after we know he was using classified documents leaked to him by his father to set up lucrative deals with foreign officials.

Hunter will serve NO TIME in prison for his latest criminal actions.

Here is the letter from US Attorney David Weiss on Hunter’s criminal charges.

Trump was right about this. Hunter gets the Democrat privilege pass.

The same DOJ sent rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black to prison for years on gun charges.

They sent Kodak Black to prison for the same crime that Hunter Biden is getting a slap on the wrist for. pic.twitter.com/tmfl5QDI00 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 20, 2023

For the record… President Trump pardoned Rapper Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.