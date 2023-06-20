Sounds Racist: DOJ Sentenced Famous Rappers to Years in Federal Prison on Gun Charges – But Hunter Biden Given Slap on Wrist for Same Charge

News broke on Tuesday morning that Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to multiple criminal charges according to CNN. The investigation into Hunter Biden has supposedly lasted five years.

After five years of investigation the Biden DOJ found Hunter Biden guilty of TWO MISDEMEANORS and ONE GUN CHARGE!

Of course, this is a complete bastardization of the US Justice System. The serial criminal is slapped with misdemeanors after we know he was using classified documents leaked to him by his father to set up lucrative deals with foreign officials.

Hunter will serve NO TIME in prison for his latest criminal actions.

Here is the letter from US Attorney David Weiss on Hunter’s criminal charges.

Via Marina Medvin.

Trump was right about this. Hunter gets the Democrat privilege pass.

The same DOJ sent rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black to prison for years on gun charges.

They sent Kodak Black to prison for the same crime that Hunter Biden is getting a slap on the wrist for. pic.twitter.com/tmfl5QDI00 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 20, 2023

For the record… President Trump pardoned Rapper Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.