UPDATE: “81 Million Votes My Ass” Featuring Kari Lake Has Not Left The iTunes Charts, TOPPED Alternative Rock Charts on iTunes and Amazon – LISTEN HERE!

Mailman Media’s newest single, “81 Million Votes My Ass,” featuring Kari Lake in her first song, is already topping the charts less than a week after its release despite silence and censorship from the fake news media.

The Gateway Pundit reported that The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media’s “81 Million Votes My Ass” single featuring Kari Lake was released at midnight on Friday, June 2.

This is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All,” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts.

Last week The Gateway Pundit also spoke with Ed Henry about this latest release by Mailman Media Music, a production company Ed launched earlier this year.

Already, the song is doing exceedingly well on the charts.

“It’s certainly on pace to land a spot on multiple Billboard Charts,” and “the record has not left the iTunes all genres chart after breaking in on release day, June 2,” said Mailman Media Head of Recorded Music Operations LJ Fino.

LJ Fino of Mailman Media also told us on Tuesday: The record topped the Alternative Rock Chart on iTunes. On Amazon, it peaked at #3 under the Alternative Rock Category. My guess, and we will find out this Monday or Tuesday when Billboard comes out with the updated charts, is that we are somewhere between 5k and 15k downloads, a staggering number considering the record that topped the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart last week sold merely 11k units. The “Art Track” (the cover art with the audio affixed thereto), which we provide to YouTube, is currently sitting at 47k Views, and we have done tens of thousands of streams across all DSPs (Digital streaming platforms I.e Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, etc.). We’ve also sold hundreds of DPDs direct to consumers through mailmanmediamusic.com. Cutting out the Big Tech companies, which take a percentage of revenue generated. Certainly headed for Billboard, the only remaining questions pertaining to that are “how high?” And “how many different charts?”

The song also peaked at #28 on all genres on iTunes.

Fino said a music video is in the works to be shot next week.

Download and share the song at this link!

Listen to the song on Youtube here: