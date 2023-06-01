FIRST ON GATEWAY PUNDIT: MailMan Media Releases “81 Million Votes My Ass” Featuring Kari Lake in Her VERY FIRST MUSIC SINGLE – Pre-Order Below!

DON’T MISS OUT! The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media release their first single “81 Million Votes” featuring LJ Fino and Kari Lake.

The same production team that brought you “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir the hit single that reached number one on the Billboard Charts is behind this effort.

This is sure to be ANOTHER NUMBER ONE HIT on Spotify and Apple Music.

** Click HERE to pre-order your copy.

Here is an EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PREVIEW of the new Kari Lake single!

Mailman Media Posted this on Truth Social.



On Wednesday The Gateway Pundit spoke with Ed Henry about this latest release by Mailman Media Music a production company Ed launched earlier this year.

Ed Henry told us: “So many great patriots who read the Gateway Pundit and watch Real America’s Voice and follow Steve Bannon on The War Room, they were just hungry for this kind of music. And so I started working with a gentleman named LJ Fino. And he and Kash Patel helped put together the J6 song. And then LJ and I said, why don’t we start looking at other things? So we put together a song that was number one on the hip hop charts called Indicted We Stand that you could find on Apple and Amazon.”

Their latest project “81 Million Votes My Ass” drops on Friday and you listen to a preview here at The Gateway Pundit.

Ed Henry: I think the Gateway Pundit has been so courageous in saying, folks, just open your damn eyes. You can see fraud. And to just real quick say, for the skeptics and the doubters and the haters… So we wanted to do a song about election fraud. And I was at CPAC in the DC area this year, and Kari Lake, of course, gave a public speech that you could find on YouTube and whatnot, like a lot of Republican speakers at CPAC, but she also was honored to be the speaker at the annual Reagan Dinner because Reagan spoke at CPAC many, many years ago… Then out of the blue, she’s talking about Biden and Trump. And she said, I’m paraphrasing, but, you know, I missed Donald Trump. I missed the mean tweets. I missed the bull in the china shop. He had the swamp on the run, and yet they wanted to take him out because he was getting stuff done. And now we’re stuck with stumbling, bumbling Joe Biden, then you’ll hear this part in the song, Kari says, “And what struck me is all of a sudden, she blurted out, 81 million votes, my ass!”

And now it’s the title of the latest release featuring Kari Lake!

Here is our interview with producer Ed Henry.

Hope you all download this and pass the word on to your friends!

** Click HERE to pre-order your copy.