TEST LAUNCH OF RUSSIAN NUCLEAR TORPEDO MAY BE IMMINENT — Situation in Ukraine Deteriorating, China Making Moves, Biden Administration Failing to Protect National Security in Increasingly Dangerous World 

by

While rampant confusion about the PMC Wagner insurrection that wasn’t dominates coverage of the rapidly escalating conflict between Russia and NATO, something much more significant may be occurring beneath the surface.

The K-329 Belgorod is an advanced Oscar II – Class submarine commissioned by Vladimir Putin in 2022 and intended to serve as a launch platform for Poseidon nuclear torpedo drones.

According to a report by USNI News, Poseidon drones are “strategic nuclear weapons designed to circumvent the West’s growing ballistic missile defense capability.”

After launch, the 80-foot nuclear torpedoes would move undetected across the ocean floor before detonating a 100-megaton, cobalt-enhanced warhead.

The resulting radioactive tidal wave would completely decimate any target coastline,“creating wide areas of radioactive contamination, rendering them unusable for military, economic or other activity for a long time.”

On Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced that Russia would not notify Washington of Poseidon nuclear submarine drone tests.

Noted expert on submarines and sub-surface systems, H.I. Sutton, reports the announcement is one of several indicators which suggest a test launch of the feared weapons system may indeed be imminent.

“Russia’s largest submarine, Belgorod (K-329), has sailed from Severodvinsk in the Russian Arctic in the past few days,” Sutton explains, “Also sailing from Severodvinsk was the support ship Akademik Aleksandrov. This ship is associated with testing the 2м39 Poseidon Intercontinental Nuclear-Powered Nuclear-Armed Autonomous Torpedo. The sailing of the two together, plus other signs observed, may indicate that a Poseidon test launch is imminent.”

In a phone conversation this afternoon, Former U.S. Air Force Intelligence Officer Tanya Hildenbrand points out that “OSINT shows final delivery of the 2-megaton torpedos have taken place so testing could take place with little to no warning.”

As reported yesterday by Gateway Pundit, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and other prominent Republicans decry what they say was CIA involvement in yesterday’s theater show in Southern Russia.

As was further reported this morning, concerns about “rogue” PMC Wagner CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin and the future of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu continue to persist — perhaps justifiably.

But given the situation on the ground, one unnamed analyst who works with the U.S. Intelligence Community says the “coup hoax was likely done to move Prigozhin into the shadows and make the paper trail on Wagner much more difficult to follow.”

“This all happened two weeks after the Wall Street Journal did their big hit piece on Wagner,” the analyst explained, “Most Americans likely hadn’t heard of it until then.”

Retired Lt. Col. Tanya Hildenbrand explains further:

“Most analysts are talking about how weak Putin looks with the Wagner group turning on him BUT there were no defects from his inner circle.  Prigozhin made a deal and Putin offered to integrate the Wagner group solders into the Russian military.”

Another unnamed analyst points out that yesterday’s developments moved the PMC Wagner head to a new position in Belarus.

“Western forces were simultaneously drawn further away from the defense of the Kyiv — providing an enhanced opportunity for Russia to attack from the north — under the well-seasoned command of Prigozhin,” the analyst explained.

Hildenbrand says the situation becomes more of a challenge if Putin resolves ongoing supply problems which have plagued the Russian military since the onset of the invasion.

Trending: Kim Dotcom: Did Putin and Prigozhin Play the CIA to the Tune of $6 Billion?

While America faces diminishing influence in Taiwan, a new front in the Ukrainian conflict could quickly lead to a globally coordinated assault on U.S. national security interests. Some analysis suggests such a move is already well underway.

Several sources say Chinese military personnel may already be conducting advance operations within the borders of U.S. territory — perhaps in preparation for a large-scale, global insurgency campaign intended to completely dismantle Western power.

As America grapples with an unprecedented number of operations conducted by near-peer adversaries around the world, the alliance between communist China and Putin’s Russia presents an increasingly perilous situation.

Should Russia prove capable of launching a Poseidon nuclear strike on the East Coast of the United States, America could be in a much worse position than anyone should like to consider.

Perhaps the most significant challenge America faces, however, is compromised leadership at the helm.

With the potential for a large-scale assault becoming evermore realistic, it is undoubtedly time to put our own house in order.

Photo of author
Shawn Bradley Witzemann
Shawn Bradley Witzemann is an independent, "Free Range Journalist" with a broad skill set - utilized through various roles as a multi-media professional, investigator, analyst, public relations officer, and media consultant on an eclectic range of endeavors. In spite of the legal challenges associated with his work as a gonzo journalist at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Witzemann has remained a fierce advocate for the cause of liberty - never-ceasing in his efforts to discover and publicize the truth of what happened that day. Witzemann currently serves as Staff Writer, Investigator, and Social Media Manager for CondemnedUSA, as well as a trusted Media Correspondent for a number of projects in frontier sciences within NASA, DARPA, DHS, and the Pentagon. More info and ways to contact and support Shawn can be found at: https://linqapp.com/shawn_witzemann

You can email Shawn Bradley Witzemann here, and read more of Shawn Bradley Witzemann's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.