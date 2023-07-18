Has America Surrendered to Marxism? Reconciliation Memorial Slated for Demolition After House Republicans Fail to Defend Civil War Monument in Arlington National Cemetery

As the Marxist Democrat revolution pushes forward, House Republicans have once again failed to take legislative action, and the Reconciliation Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery is scheduled for demolition no later than January 1, 2024.

An amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act was recently presented by Representative Bob Good (R-VA).

Unfortunately for defenders of the Reconciliation Memorial, Rep. Good’s addition to the defense spending bill was rejected four days ago in a late-night vote that saw 41 Republicans break away after Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R – AL), who spoke in favor of the amendment.

Retired Lt. Col. Ed Kennedy was recently quoted in a press release from Defend Arlington — a coalition of American citizens who oppose the destruction of the Reconciliation Memorial.

“The extravagant spending on removing the Reconciliation Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery exemplifies the reckless nature of woke defense spending,” Kennedy stated, “While our junior personnel struggle to make ends meet, millions are being allocated to dismantle a memorial dedicated to veterans. I can hardly fathom that this is happening in America.”

In 2020, Marxist radicals imposed their will on America through the violent destruction of numerous monuments and statues across the nation.

While historical monuments were systematically destroyed by the enraged mob, little to nothing was done in response. Those few vocal Americans who pushed back against the Marxist uprising were subjected to public ridicule. Any counterrevolutionary movements were effectively neutered as a result of the January 6th Reichstag Event.

And on January 1, 2021, the Marxist disdain for American history became Department of Defense policy through an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Congress pushed to override President Trump’s veto and the “Naming Commission” was created — tasked with providing a list of offending Confederate monuments to the Pentagon in advance of their scheduled demolition.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin concurred with all Naming Commission recommendations in October 2021 and ordered their implementation as soon as possible.

As we inch ever closer to 2024, the Reconciliation Memorial and the history it represents now rests squarely in the crosshairs of a Marxist Revolution that currently dictates nearly every mechanism of the United States government.

Unfortunately for anyone who wants to preserve American history, many House Republicans are behaving more fecklessly than ever.