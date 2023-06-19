Situation in Israel and Middle-East Deteriorating, Biden Asleep at the Wheel

Guest Post By Shawn Bradley Witzemann (TMI)

Tensions are increasing in Israel, Iran is pushing forward with its nuclear program, and China is consolidating power in the Middle-East — eroding American influence while the Biden Administration falters and a new world order emerges.

Late last night, the U.S. State Department issued a press release which said the Biden Administration “is deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s reported decision to advance planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank.”

The statement comes after the Israeli cabinet approved a resolution to quicken the the process of approval for building new settlements in occupied areas of the West Bank — a move which stirred Palestinian officials to cancel a planned economic meeting with Israel.

A United Nations official and others publicly condemned Israel’s expansive action — a press release from the Turkish government explained that “steps taken by the Israeli Government, which seriously damage the ground of permanent peace and are completely against international law and established UN parameters, are unacceptable.”