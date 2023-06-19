Situation in Israel and Middle-East Deteriorating, Biden Asleep at the Wheel

by

Guest Post By Shawn Bradley Witzemann (TMI)

Tensions are increasing in Israel, Iran is pushing forward with its nuclear program, and China is consolidating power in the Middle-East — eroding American influence while the Biden Administration falters and a new world order emerges. 

Late last night, the U.S. State Department issued a press release which said the Biden Administration “is deeply troubled by the Israeli governments reported decision to advance planning for over 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank.”

The statement comes after the Israeli cabinet approved a resolution to quicken the the process of approval for building new settlements in occupied areas of the West Bank — a move which stirred Palestinian officials to cancel a planned economic meeting with Israel.

A United Nations official and others publicly condemned Israel’s expansive action — a press release from the Turkish government explained that “steps taken by the Israeli Government, which seriously damage the ground of permanent peace and are completely against international law and established UN parameters, are unacceptable.”

Early this morning, Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, killing three Palestinians and wounding at least 29. The number expanded to 91 injuries and 5 deaths within just a few hours.

Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that seven soldiers were injured in the raid, and emerging video allegedly shows Israeli forces attacking civilians and journalists near a hospital. Please note: the regional and global media is often incorrect in their initial reporting on Israeli operations.

Meanwhile, a recent opinion piece says the Biden Administration is nearing the final stages of a deal with Iran that would provide the adversarial Islamic Republic with upwards of $20 billion dollars in exchange for cuts in uranium enrichment. However, in order to skirt congressional oversight while moving forward, the deal will almost certainly remain unofficial.

“I’m not saying it should be uncoordinated,” former Obama Administration Advisor, Tess Bridgeman, recently warned, “but something that’s written down on a piece of paper for all sides to try to implement is a recipe for Congress making it impossible.”

As Secretary of State Anthony Blinken openly celebrates “people-to-people” exchanges during his recent visit with communist leadership in China, President Xi Jinping is eager to seize control of Middle-Eastern diplomacy efforts that were once a hallmark of American influence.

While hosting a recent meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Xi announced a “strategic partnership” that serves as “an important milestone in bilateral relations that builds on past achievements, and heralds a brighter future.”

Regardless of how “troubled” the current U.S. administration may be, Former Trump Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, says Biden is sending a “dangerous and very counterproductive” message to the world.

Although the State Department’s senior Middle-East diplomat is set to meet with officials in the region today, it remains doubtful that the Biden Administration is either capable or willing to do what it takes to maintain American influence and secure peace in the Middle-East.

