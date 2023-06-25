MTG Hints US Government Could Be Behind Russia Coup Attempt

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia took to Twitter to respond to the earlier reports of Wagner mercenary troops making their way to Moscow in an alleged coup d’état attempt.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported the head of the Wagner Private Military Company, Evgene Prigozhin, never made it to Moscow but instead turned his troops around and ordered them to go back to their bases.

Prigozhin’s decision to stand down came after he negotiated with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for several hours.

Greene just like many other Americans finds the entire ordeal very suspicious and told her followers on Twitter “After our government has been funding a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine for over a year, I sure hope our government isn’t behind a coup attempt currently happening in Russia.”

She continued “Regime change in a nuclear armed country may lead to terrible consequences the American people don’t want.”

LOOK:

She followed up her tweet by sharing a meme of Ray Epps in Moscow wearing a Soviet ushanka-hat.

Fox News Host Rachel Duffy also is also questioning if the US government was behind the recent moves by the Wagner group.

WATCH: