Kari Lake Attorney: Maricopa County’s Chain of Custody Docs Show 18,000 Illegal Ballots Were Injected The Day After The Polls Closed In 2020

Kari Lake attorney Bryan Blehm published a chain of custody document from the 2020 election in Maricopa County, which appears to show that “18,000 illegal ballots were injected the day after the polls had closed on November 4th, 2020.”

Arizona’s November 3rd, 2020, Presidential Election in Arizona was decided by less than 10,500 votes.

The same issues with missing chain of custody and late ballots that were accepted in the 2022 Election that was stolen from Kari Lake.

Lake is still fighting her lawsuit against the rigged election in Maricopa County, where 59% of machines failed on Election Day, targeting Republicans. Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, dismissing her lawsuit and new evidence of rigged voting machines before the recent trial. They plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Blehm filed a lawsuit on behalf of We The People AZ Alliance against third-party Runbeck Election Services and Maricopa County for public records relating to chain of custody and video documentation of ballot receipts at the Runbeck facility after discovering that tens of thousands of ballots were injected into the system.

This lawsuit and Kari Lake’s lawsuit are still ongoing. The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on this potential smoking gun and Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Midterm Election.

The newly published document legitimizes claims by Lake’s attorneys that 35,563 illegal ballots with no chain of custody were added to the count during the November 8, 2022 Election, and Verity Vote’s claims that at least 18,000 mail-in ballots were accepted after Election Day, starting on November 4th, 2020.

The Arizona Supreme Court issued bogus, meaningless sanctions for Lake’s attorneys over these likely factual claims regarding ballot chain of custody. Still, the Court denied Defendants’ attorneys’ fees, and the sanction for just $2,000 to the Court was a joke, according to legal experts.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit previously reported, an investigation by Verity Vote during the 2020 Election discovered that 740,000 ballots were accepted and counted without the proper chain of custody documentation in violation of Arizona Law.

Verity Vote’s Heather Honey also testified in Kari Lake’s first Maricopa County Superior Court trial against the stolen 2022 Election that Runbeck and Maricopa County “weren’t following the legal requirements for chain of custody.”

Bryan Blehm tweeted the document from Maricopa County’s stolen 2020 election yesterday.

Blehm: It actually LOOKS like @realDonaldTrump won here in Maricopa County 2020. 18,000 illegal ballots were injected the day after the polls had closed on November 4th, 2020.