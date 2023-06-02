WATCH: Katie Hobbs Ducks Questions About Stolen 2022 Election, Signature Verification Fraud, and Ongoing Lawsuits From TGP Reporter During Press Conference

Katie Hobbs refused to answer questions from The Gateway Pundit regarding the stolen midterm election and new evidence of fraudulent signature verification in the election that she oversaw as Secretary of State.

Hobbs, while wearing a leg cast, held a press conference earlier “to give an update on Arizona’s water resources and highlight new investments toward securing the state’s water future” with Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke.

Hobbs told curious reporters she has a “stress fracture” but did not elaborate further.

After giving a scripted speech to the press, Hobbs took questions about Arizona’s water and other issues but refused to answer TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson’s questions about the election that a majority of Arizonans believe was rigged with broken voting machines and signature verification fraud and the ongoing election lawsuits.

Katie Hobbs responded, calling the questions “conspiracy theories” and claiming that it is not in her jurisdiction, despite her role in the election as Secretary of State.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a recent Rasmussen poll of likely Arizona voters, showing that Kari Lake won by a landslide 8 points against corrupt Democrat Katie Hobbs, who oversaw her own election and disenfranchisement against Lake voters as Secretary of State. Additionally, 55% of Arizona voters, including 72% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of independents say it was likely that intentional voter suppression against Republican voters occurred when 59% of machines failed on Election Day.

The Gateway Pundit also reported on Kari Lake’s recent signature verification trial, which revealed that approximately 274,000 ballot signatures were compared and verified in less than three seconds. Kari Lake’s attorney, Kurt Olsen, told the Court that “eleven of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” This data is proven by Maricopa County’s own log file data.

Some in attendance, including Katie Hobbs and her leftwing media team, laughed at the questions. Leftwing hack reporter Howie Fischer even answered one of the questions for Hobbs by yelling at Conradson, “you’re not a reporter!”

However, when Maricopa County officials sought to prevent TGP reporter Jordan Conradson from attending briefings before the 2022 midterm elections by claiming he was not a real reporter, the U.S. Court of Appeals concluded this was unconstitutional and set a historic new precedent for independent journalists.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Conradson recently destroyed Fischer at a Kari Lake press conference by exposing his crude jokes about Lake and his anti-Republican agenda. It appears that he was just trying to get payback.

Watch below:

Conradson: With the majority of Arizonans, including 72% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of independents saying it was likely that intentional failures on election day, the election that you ran, caused disenfranchisement of Republican voters, and there’s ongoing lawsuits… Hobbs: Next question. Conradson: No, no, answer my question because this is a much bigger issue than water. Why should you be making decisions on Arizona’s water future and decisions in general in Arizona? Hobbs: I’m not going to address your conspiracy theory, Jordan. Conradson: What do you think of signature verification in the 2022 election where signature verification employees were clicking through signatures in 1, 2, 3 seconds? You know, you wrote the Elections Procedures Manual with signature verification guidelines. What do you think of that? Is one second enough to verify a signature? Hobbs: I don’t have a comment on it. It’s not something that is under my jurisdiction. Conradson: It was under your jurisdiction. You ran your own election. Why won’t you answer election questions when a majority of Arizonans don’t think the election was fair? Fischer: Because you’re not a reporter. Conradson: Says Howie. Good one. Why don’t you tell Maricopa County that? Trending: Here are the 149 Republicans Who Voted with Democrats in Passing the Uniparty Bill

WATCH:

Watch the entire press conference below: