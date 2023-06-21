WATCH: Feeble Biden Ignores Reporters As He Boards Air Force One Using Shorter Staircase

Joe Biden on Wednesday boarded Air Force One using the shorter staircase as he departed California.

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor noted earlier this week that Joe Biden has been using the shorter staircase to board and deplane from Air Force One for that past couple of months.

After falling down all over the place, feeble Joe is now climbing up and down a shorter staircase.

Biden spent all week in California fundraising with wealthy billionaire liberal elites.

80-year-old Joe took the shorter staircase as he boarded Air Force One on Wednesday.

Here is Biden arriving to SFO (San Francisco) ready to depart California (notice the shorter staircase):

The motorcade arrives delivering President Biden to Air Force One at SFO. The President offers a wave and a thumbs up before departing to Washington. pic.twitter.com/Z00AuAjAxL — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) June 21, 2023

Biden ignored reporters as he climbed up the stairs.

WATCH: