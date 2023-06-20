What Is Wrong With Joe? Unsteady Biden Again Uses Short Staircase to Walk Off Air Force One in California

by

Joe Biden once again used the short staircase from the underbelly of Air Force One when he landed at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California on Monday. An unsteady Biden could be seen clutching the handrail and briefly hesitating on the second and fourth steps in his descent down the built-in fourteen step staircase of the presidential 747-200B. Even though he appears to have an issue with his left leg or foot, Biden did not stumble and finished walking down the steps without incident. On Saturday while using the short staircase Biden nearly stumbled at the top of the stairs while debarking in Dover, Delaware. Biden used the short staircase when leaving Dover for California Monday morning.


Screen image via pool video.

Raw video of Biden’s arrival, with descent down short stairs at 9:40.

Just six months ago at the same airfield Biden used the regular long staircase:

Video from Biden’s departure using the short steps in Dover, Delaware Monday morning.

Biden nearly stumbling on his arrival Saturday in Dover while using the short steps.

Biden fell hard on June 1st at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

On February 22, Biden fell while climbing the long staircase in Warsaw, Poland.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.