What Is Wrong With Joe? Unsteady Biden Again Uses Short Staircase to Walk Off Air Force One in California

Joe Biden once again used the short staircase from the underbelly of Air Force One when he landed at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California on Monday. An unsteady Biden could be seen clutching the handrail and briefly hesitating on the second and fourth steps in his descent down the built-in fourteen step staircase of the presidential 747-200B. Even though he appears to have an issue with his left leg or foot, Biden did not stumble and finished walking down the steps without incident. On Saturday while using the short staircase Biden nearly stumbled at the top of the stairs while debarking in Dover, Delaware. Biden used the short staircase when leaving Dover for California Monday morning.



Screen image via pool video.

President Biden was greeted by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he arrived at Moffett Field in Santa Clara County this afternoon. (Video: Pool via CNN Newsource)https://t.co/cEbLxA3WMh pic.twitter.com/doPv88rUT5 — FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) June 19, 2023

Raw video of Biden’s arrival, with descent down short stairs at 9:40.

Just six months ago at the same airfield Biden used the regular long staircase:

Video from Biden’s departure using the short steps in Dover, Delaware Monday morning.

Biden — fresh off a weekend vacation at the beach — takes no questions as he boards the plane for California, where he'll spend the next few days schmoozing and fundraising with liberal billionaires. pic.twitter.com/8kP3N4GNcP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

Biden nearly stumbling on his arrival Saturday in Dover while using the short steps.

Biden almost stumbles getting off Air Force One as he arrives in Delaware for a weekend getaway at his beach home. Biden has spent nearly 40% of his presidency on vacation. pic.twitter.com/1gmJHuNhE0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Biden fell hard on June 1st at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

President @JoeBiden Stumbles Onstage at Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony in Colorado, Returns to White House And Playfully Jokes ‘I Got Sandbagged’ President Joseph R. Biden Jr. stumbled and fell onstage on Thursday, June 1, 2023, after delivering a commencement address at… pic.twitter.com/yembY5mlnv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 2, 2023

On February 22, Biden fell while climbing the long staircase in Warsaw, Poland.