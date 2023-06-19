19-Year-Old Killed in Sub Disaster “Terrified” Before Trip But Wanted to Please Father

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard found a “debris field” in their search for the OceanGate Titan submarine after its disappearance with five people on board on Sunday.

The OceanGate submarine was on a tourist exhibition of the wreckage of the Titanic which is 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Ocean.

It appears the Titan submarine imploded and that the US Navy knew about the incident days ago just hours after the vessel began its ocean exploration.

The victims of the incident were British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, renowned French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

In the days before the ill-fated trip, 19-year-old Suleman expressed concern and fear over the trip but didn’t want to disappoint his father.

NBC News reports:

Azmeh Dawood — the older sister of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood — told NBC News that her nephew, Suleman, informed a relative that he “wasn’t very up for it” and felt “terrified” about the trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. But the 19-year-old ended up going aboard OceanGate’s 22-foot submersible because the trip fell over Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to please his dad, who was passionate about the lore of the Titanic, according to Azmeh. “I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath … It’s been crippling, to be honest,” Azmeh said in a phone interview from the home in Amsterdam she shares with her husband, Jonathan.

Suleman Dawood accompanied his father as part of a ‘bonding experience’ despite having reservations about the trip to view the wreck of the Titanic, according to his aunt.

The iron-clad waiver participants were required to sign would make anyone nervous.

The document, first shared by TMZ, was provided to a passenger last year and states that the signer would “assume full responsibility for the risk of bodily injury, disability, death and property damage due to the negligence of [OceanGate] while involved in the operation.”

Read the full waiver below.

