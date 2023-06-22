US Coast Guard Confirms Missing Titan Submarine Imploded – “CATASTROPHIC IMPLOSION” – Underwater Robot Found Debris From Submarine!

The US Coast Guard is holding a press conference in Boston on the ‘missing’ Titan submarine at 3 pm ET.

The US Coast Guard on Thursday said an underwater robot found a “debris field” in search for the OceanGate Titan submarine.

The submarine disappeared with five people on board on Sunday.

The OceanGate submarine was on a tourist exhibition of the wreckage of the Titanic which is 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Ocean.

British billionaire Hamish Harding was on the submarine.

It appears the Titan submarine imploded!

Pieces of the submarine were found in a “debris field” near the Titanic.

The US Coast Guard said the debris field is consistent with a “catastrophic implosion.”

No word on human remains.

WATCH LIVE: