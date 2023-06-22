BREAKING: US Coast Guard Says Underwater Robot Found “Debris Field” in Search For Titan Submarine

The US Coast Guard on Thursday said an underwater robot found a “debris field” in search for the OceanGate Titan submarine.
The submarine disappeared with five people on board on Sunday.
The OceanGate submarine was on a tourist exhibition of the wreckage of the Titanic which is 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Ocean.
British billionaire Hamish Harding was on the submarine.
Fox News reported:
The Coast Guard has scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts following the announcement that an underwater “debris field” has been found in the search for OceanGate’s missing Titan submarine, which vanished Sunday with five people onboard.
“The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a press briefing to discuss findings from the Horizon Arctic’s remotely operated vehicle near the Titanic,” it said in a press release.
Around five hours ago, the Coast Guard said the Horizon Arctic’s ROV “reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub.”
The Titan submarine vanished Sunday morning with five people onboard: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet, British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood.
The Titan lost contact with its surface vessel, the Polar Prince, around 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive Sunday morning, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and around 400 miles southeast of St John’s, in Canada’s Newfoundland.