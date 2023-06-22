Navy Knew Titan Submarine Imploded Days Ago – Military Acoustic Detection System Picked Up Implosion Hours After Vessel Began Its Exploration

The Navy knew the Titan submarine imploded days ago just hours after the vessel began its ocean exploration.
The US Coast Guard on Thursday said an underwater robot found a “debris field” in search for the OceanGate Titan submarine.
The submarine disappeared with five people on board on Sunday.
The OceanGate submarine was on a tourist exhibition of the wreckage of the Titanic which is 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Ocean.
British billionaire Hamish Harding was on the submarine.
The Titan submarine imploded!
Pieces of the submarine were found in a “debris field” near the Titanic.
The US Coast Guard said the debris field is consistent with a “catastrophic implosion.”
The Navy’s acoustic detection system picked up the implosion on Sunday but the US Coast Guard didn’t release the information until Thursday.
Why?
The Wall Street Journal reported:
A top secret military acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard what the U.S. Navy suspected was the Titan submersible implosion hours after the vehicle began its mission, officials involved in the search said.
The Navy began listening for the Titan almost as soon as the sub lost communications, according to a U.S. defense official. Shortly after the submersible’s disappearance Sunday, the U.S. system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday and reported its findings to the commander on site, U.S. defense officials said.
“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior U.S. Navy official told The Wall Street Journal in a statement. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”