UPDATE: Judge in Abe Hamadeh’s Case to Rule on New Trial “Within The Next Couple of Weeks” – Superstar Election Attorney Jen Wright Says 1,100 Voter Registrations Wrongfully Canceled in Race Called by Just 280 Votes!

Attorneys for Abe Hamadeh appeared last Tuesday in front of Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen for Oral Argument regarding the Motion for New Trial in Hamadeh’s lawsuit contesting the fraudulent Midterm Election last November.

Abe’s race against radical leftist Kris Mayes was initially called by just 511 out of over 2.5 million votes. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, a miscount of votes in Pinal County discovered hundreds of new votes for Hamadeh.

Katie Hobbs hid this information from the Judge in Abe’s first trial, and Mayes was declared winner last December by just 280 votes!

This newly discovered evidence was “intentionally withheld” by Katie Hobbs and justifies a new trial, argued Hamadeh attorney Jen Wright. Additionally, “Maricopa did not provide provisional ballot information until after trial, information that had it been timely provided, we would have been able to address those problems we found at trial.”

Jen Wright is the former Assistant Arizona Attorney General and a longtime fighter for election integrity.

Wright also told the Court they have “hundreds of declarations” from “people that tried to vote on election day and had their ballot rejected.” Wright continued, “they were told they were not registered to vote. It turns out with many of these declarations, we have their voting record and history, and we can see when and how it was changed, and it was not by their own intent.”

“It appears that more than 1,100 Election Day provisional voters were, we believe, wrongfully disenfranchised,” said Wright after telling the Judge they interviewed hundreds of voters whose “registration was moved from their county of residence to the county where they have some connection without the voters’ express knowledge, consent or intent.” This was likely caused by “changes to statewide computer systems,” under Katie Hobbs as Secretary of State.

“I think if then-Secretary Hobbs had been forthright, you may have granted Mr. Hamadeh’s request to inspect more ballots before this court made a final determination in this issue of great significance to the people of Arizona,” Wright told the Judge.

Defendants simply claimed that Hamadeh presents “no proof” that a review of the ballots will show that he won. However, as mentioned above, Hamadeh’s team has in their posession hundreds of voter affidavits attesting that they were unable to vote due to a wrongfully canceled voter registration. Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County know this, and that is why they hid evidence during the first trial.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, In Maricopa County, where over 50% of tabulators and printers failed the moment that polls opened, Republican voters were turned away from the polls, stuck waiting in lines of four hours or more, or forced to vote provisionally because their registration was canceled. Maricopa County rejected 4,849 provisional ballots of the roughly 9,000 rejected statewide.

Republican voters also turned out 3:1 for Abe Hamadeh on Election Day.

Judge Lee Jantzen concluded that he will take Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial under advisement and said he will issue a ruling “hopefully within the next couple of weeks.”

He also indicated he will rule on the Defendants’ Motions for Attorneys’ fees sometime in the near future, and it may be dependent on his ruling for a new trial.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the conference live. Watch the full conference here.

The Gateway Pundit also reported on Kari Lake’s three-day Maricopa County Superior Court trial last week and her Judge’s bogus ruling, denying Kari Lake her rightful win.

Lake is expected to appeal her ruling, and Abe Hamadeh will likely go to trial again in the coming weeks.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Abe Hamadeh and Kari Lake’s lawsuits against the stolen election in Maricopa County, Arizona.