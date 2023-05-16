WATCH LIVE NOW: Mohave County Superior Court Oral Argument in Abe Hamadeh’s Stolen Election Lawsuit – 1:30PM PST

Abe Hamadeh’s attorneys will appear in court today at 1:30 pm local time for Oral Argument, and the schedule for his upcoming retrial will likely be discussed.

The 2022 Election was stolen from Abe Hamadeh, and Katie Hobbs threatened elections officials with lawsuits and felonies, caused massive voter disenfranchisement targeting Republicans, and withheld evidence from the court.

Abe’s race against radical leftist Kris Mayes was initially called by just 511 out of over 2.5 million votes. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, a miscount of votes in Pinal County discovered hundreds of new votes for Hamadeh. Hobbs hid this information from the judge in Abe’s first trial.

In Maricopa County, where over 50% of tabulators and printers failed the moment that polls opened, Republican voters — who turned out 3:1 for Abe Hamadeh — were turned away from the polls, stuck waiting in lines of four hours or more, or forced to vote provisionally because their registration was canceled. Maricopa County rejected 4,849 provisional ballots.

Across the state, 8,000 to 9,000 provisional ballots remain uncounted.

Hamadeh is also requesting that the Judge “allow the parties to inspect all ballots that failed to record a vote in the attorney general race (known as an “undervote”) in all 15 counties to confirm that the machines properly and appropriately counted every vote in the attorney general race.” “It’s simple. If the judge allows us to inspect and count the ballots – we win,” said Abe previously.

Last month, the Mohave County Superior Court scheduled Oral Arguments today in response to Abe Hamadeh’s Motion for New Trial after the new evidence was discovered.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Abe Hamadeh appeared on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Rumble show yesterday to discuss the upcoming trial and told her he is extremely confident that he will win. “I think we would win by two or 3000 votes, and it would be historic,” said Abe.

Abe tweeted that every vote must be counted this morning. Where are the Democrats calling for every vote to be counted?

If you believe in democracy, now is the time to demand every vote be counted. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) May 16, 2023

The conference begins at 1:30PST/3:30CT.

Watch live below:

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the historic Arizona election lawsuits!