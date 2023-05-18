Rep. MTG Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Our Southern border is being invaded, overrun & ignored. 1000s of illegal aliens, tons of drugs & even terrorists cross our border every day. Secretary Mayorkas is responsible,” Greene tweeted.

“Today, I’m introducing articles of impeachment to remove him from office.”

According to the resolution, “Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas has failed to maintain operational control of the border, thereby violating the Secure Fence Act of 2006.”

The Secure Fence Act of 2006 (Public Law 109–367) requires that the Secretary of Homeland Security ‘‘maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States’’.

“Secretary Mayorkas has aided and abetted the complete invasion of our country by deliberately flooding our nation with drugs, terrorists, and illegal aliens,” Greene said in a press release.

“He stated under oath that we have operational control of our borders, while also under oath, he stated that no one has ever achieved operational control of the border. He lied to the American people, he lied under oath, and he has blatantly violated his oath of office,” she added.

More from the press release:

Under Mayorkas’s watch, he has allowed approximately 6 million illegal border encounters, a record amount of fentanyl seized at the border, totaling approximately 40,000 pounds, more than 193 people on terrorist watchlists caught while attempting to cross the border at ports of entry, approximately 1.4 million known “gotaways” who have evaded U.S. authorities, approximately 1,424 deaths of illegals at the Southern border (853 dead illegals – the most ever in a 12-month period—died trying to cross the Southern border in 2022), and an approximate 870% increase in border encounters in just one sector of the Northern border. During his reign, the annual number of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) referred to HHS custody after crossing illegally has more than tripled over the past two years. There have been more than 348,812 unaccompanied illegal children encountered at the Southern border, with at least 85,000 of these children being missing, and his policies have forced tens of thousands of illegal children into slave labor. Secretary Mayorkas has repeatedly pulled over 50% of border agents from guarding the border wall and moved them to processing, caring for, and transferring illegals, leaving huge gaps for cartels and smugglers to exploit. The Secretary provided copious amounts of baby formula to illegal aliens at one of the largest processing centers in the country, all while American mothers and infants were intensely suffering from severe shortages. He flooded a hospital’s maternity unit with illegal aliens, so much so, that American mothers were forced to delay inductions. Mayorkas canceled border wall construction contracts which would have secured our nation’s border, violated the law by directing DHS to “mass-parole” illegal aliens into the U.S. when federal law specifically prohibits this, encouraged asylum fraud, abused the credible fear standard, and exercised mass catch and release policies. Not only has Secretary Mayorkas enabled child exploitation, sex and drug trafficking, and fentanyl overdoses, but he has also done everything in his power to put Americans last. His policies, directives, and statements have created a national security crisis and have endangered the lives of American citizens. As a result of intentionally failing to secure our homeland and putting the lives of every American in danger from his very first day in office, Alejandro Mayorkas is unfit to hold the office of Secretary of Homeland Security and must be impeached.

Rep. Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against DC U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday.

She introduced Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday.