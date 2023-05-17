BREAKING: Impeachment Week – Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland

On Wednesday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to introduce the impeachment articles against United States Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ against Joe Biden’s political enemies,” said Greene.

“He’s targeted parents who are concerned about their children’s education, targeted Christians and pro-life activists & raided the home of a President,” adding, “He must be impeached.”

According to the resolution, Attorney General abused his position and facilitated “the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people.”

“In his conduct as Attorney General of the United States, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the Attorney General of the United States, and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend, the Constitution of the United States, Merrick Brian Garland continues to materially endanger the justice system of the United States and empower President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to persecute his political adversaries at will,” the articles read.

“Attorney General Garland has failed to uphold his oath and has instead overseen a denigration of the principles of our democratic republic by politicizing the Department of Justice, and utilizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Federal police force to punish or intimidate anyone who questions or opposes the current regime.”

According to Greene, Garland “completely weaponized the Department of ‘Injustice,'” leading to “the persecution of the left’s political enemies.

More from the Articles of Impeachment:

Attorney General Garland issued an October 2021 memorandum directing the targeting of parents by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Garland’s memorandum was prompted by a letter to President Joe Biden by the National School Boards Association (NSBA). That letter drew comparisons between parents protesting actions by their local school boards to domestic terrorism. Attorney General Garland has declared war on American parents and the constitutional right of free speech. Attorney General Garland has disgracefully permitted the Department of Justice to target people of faith and those seeking to protect the sanctity of life. Garland’s Department of Justice refused to designate violent pro-abortion groups such as Jane’s Revenge as domestic terrorist organizations. As of early May, there have been at least 85 attacks on pregnancy resource centers and 152 attacks on Catholic churches since the May 2022 Dobbs leak. Many of these buildings have been vandalized with threats such as, ‘‘If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you’’, making the attacks incidents of suspected pro-abortion violence. Attorney General Garland has refused to prosecute leftist extremists that harassed and threatened Supreme Court Justices at their homes in the wake of Dobbs decision. Rather than focusing on prosecuting Antifa and 11 Black Lives Matters rioters that have desecrated American cities and caused billions of dollars worth of public and private property damage, Attorney General Garland has overseen the persecution of Americans for participating in political protest. Attorney General Garland has taken measures to silence the voices of millions of citizens of the United States by persecuting the former duly elected and lawful President of the United States, and Presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump. Attorney General Garland has engaged in abuse of power by becoming a tool of the Biden regime’s two-tiered justice system. Attorney General Garland, in persecuting former President Donald J. Trump over documents he legally declassified, has engaged in a pattern of conduct that is in compatible with his duties as a civil officer of the United States. Attorney General Garland has refused to prosecute the Biden family and its associates for the crimes they have committed at the expense of the American people.

“Garland has used the FBI as a personal police force for his boss, Joe Biden,” Greene said in a news release obtained by Fox News. “From investigating parents who protest their local school boards, to going after pro-life activists and Catholics, to persecuting former and future President Donald J. Trump, Merrick Garland’s corruption knows no bounds.”

A representative from Greene’s office told The Gateway Pundit that this week will be an impeachment week against corrupt government officials.

Greene on Tuesday has also introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.)