Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against DC US District Attorney And January 6th Lead Prosecutor Matthew Graves (VIDEO)

The Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its second oversight hearing on Tuesday, inviting Mayor Bowser and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, to answer questions regarding the city’s rising crime rate.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, and D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue were also present at the hearing.

The House GOP blasted DC U.S. Attorney and January 6 lead prosecutor Matthew Graves for his low prosecution rate on real criminals, while at the same time abusing his office by deliberately prosecuting non-violent protestors from January 6.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia declined to prosecute 67% of cases last year.

According to the DC Police Chief, people who were charged with murder have been arrested on average 11 times before committing homicide.

When asked by Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS) how many alleged criminals he declined to prosecute went on to commit murder, DC’s U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said he has no idea.

The DC Police Chief states that the average homicide suspect was arrested 11 times prior to committing homicide. U.S. Attorney for DC Matthew Graves DOESN'T KNOW how many alleged criminals he declined to prosecute went on to commit murder.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) sets the record straight and lambasted Graves for being soft on crime.

“Why are you bringing only a third of the cases brought to you? Why is the DC Police Chief Contee literally calling bullshit on your excuses for not prosecuting 67% of arrests? Was he fear-mongering?” said Mace.

U.S. Attorney for DC Matthew Graves recently attacked "non-traditional media" for "fear-mongering" simply because they've reported on the crime crisis he has helped create.

Rep. Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against Graves for refusing to prosecute real criminals in the District.

“The time for weaponizing the Department of Justice needs to come to an end. And because you refuse to prosecute real criminals that are violating all the crimes here in Washington, DC,” said Greene.

“And you want to talk about DC residents? They are victims of your abuse of power. And because of that, I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves,” she added.

US Attorney Matthew Graves refuses to prosecute violent criminals in DC. Yet, he abuses his power by maliciously prosecuting non-violent protestors from J6. The weaponization of the DOJ needs to end. Today, I'm introducing articles of impeachment against Matthew Graves.

Graves is obsessed with prosecuting nonviolent January 6 protestors.

“Graves, your office has declined to prosecute 67% of those arrested in 2022. Which means they can’t stay in jail like Chief Contee is demanding after his police officers do the hard work of arresting these criminals. Instead, you are solely focused on prosecuting January 6 cases from one single day in our history. Meanwhile, DC crime is up,” said Greene.

The total crime rate in the District of Columbia last year is up by 27%, with carjackings up by 114%, homicides by 11%, sexual assaults by 45%, and property crimes by 30%.

“And just yesterday morning, a little innocent twelve-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her own bed by another rampant violent criminal who has probably been previously arrested and not prosecuted. What do you think a resident in Anacostia is more afraid of? Their child catching a stray bullet on Monday or a grandma walking through the Capitol more than two years ago? Mr. Graves, your decision to not prosecute 67% of the crimes in DC is absolutely criminal itself.”

“You have already abused your position by maliciously prosecuting at least 1000 people from January 6. But you recently announced that you’re going to arrest at least 1000 more,” said Greene.

Greene criticized Graves for prosecuting thousands of J6ers, including nonviolent Trump supporter Matthew Perna, who killed himself after being arrested.

In December Matthew Perna, 37, pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of Congress and three misdemeanor charges associated with his entry into the Capitol on Jan 6, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia reported.

Matthew Perna was inside the US Capitol for 20 minutes. He was never accused of violence or vandalism. He walked inside the US Capitol peacefully.

His government targeted him, made up charges against him, and then destroyed him. In the end, it was too much.

“A man named Matthew Perna, who had no criminal record, peacefully entered the Capitol through an open door on January 6. He stayed inside for roughly 20 minutes,” said Greene.

“He didn’t assault anyone, not a police officer, anyone. He didn’t damage any property. He fully cooperated with the FBI and eventually plead guilty to all charges. But right before his sentencing, you, Mr. Graves, asked the judge for more time to object to the presentence report. By the way, while you weren’t prosecuting many of the crimes in DC.”

“This was so that you could ask for at least a few more years in prison. For the guy that walked around in the Capitol for 20 minutes not assaulting anyone. And this is what you’ve done repeatedly, over and over, for those who’ve pleaded or have been convicted on January 6.”

“Well, two weeks later, Matthew Perna hung himself in his garage, Mr. Graves. He was 37 years old. On March 9, 2022, you dropped the case against Matthew Perna because he was dead.”

WATCH:

Rep. @mtgreenee Calls Out DC US District Attorney Matthew Graves For His Malicious Prosecutions Of January 6th Defendants Including Matthew Perna -Matthew Perna had no criminal record.

-Peacefully entered the Capitol through an open door.

-Stayed inside roughly 20 minutes

-Peacefully entered the Capitol through an open door.

-Stayed inside roughly 20 minutes and… pic.twitter.com/pzQa4iE7MP — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 16, 2023

On the same day, Rep. Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against “corrupt” FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“I just introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray,” Greene tweeted.

“Under his watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, & entrapped Americans who have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force. Christopher Wray needs to be impeached,” she added.

Rep. Greene issued a statement on Tuesday night, saying, “The phones in my office have been ringing off the hook with support!! We’ve heard from countless people today in support of my articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and FBI Director Christopher Wray. They want to impeach everyone. It’s amazing. More to come. #ImpeachmentWeek“