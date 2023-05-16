BREAKING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against “Corrupt” FBI Director Christopher Wray

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced Articles of Impeachment against “corrupt” FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“I just introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray,” Greene tweeted.

“Under his watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, & entrapped Americans who have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force. Christopher Wray needs to be impeached,” she added.

I just introduced articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray. Under his watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, & entrapped Americans who have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal… https://t.co/YW14KWvKva — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 16, 2023

“In his conduct as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend, the Constitution of the United States, Christopher Asher Wray continues to materially endanger the justice system of the United States and empower President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to persecute his political adversaries at will,” the Articles of Impeachment read.

“Director Wray has failed to uphold his oath and has instead overseen a denigration of the principles of our democratic republic by utilizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Federal police force to punish or intimidate anyone who questions or opposes the current regime,” it added.

Rep. Greene’s office released the following statement, read below:

Today, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray. Under Wray’s watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force. The Soviet-style tactics used by the FBI against normal Americans are unprecedented in this country. FBI whistleblower Garret O’Boyle told congressional investigators that the FBI created a terrorist threat tag following the Dobbs Supreme Court decision in 2022. O’Boyle confirmed that the purpose of the tag was to target pro-life individuals. On September 23, 2022, armed FBI agents in tactical gear raided the family home of Mark Houck, a pro-life Catholic and father of 7 young children, because he obstructed access to an abortion clinic. FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin obtained a leaked FBI document that targets Traditional Latin Mass Catholics. The document, titled “Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVE) and their interests in ‘Radical-Traditionalist Catholics’ or RTCs,” was reported out of the Richmond Field Office and dated for January 23, 2023. This leaked document outlined a plan for the FBI to spy on Catholics, particularly Latin Mass-attending Catholics, who, according to the document, have harbored “white supremacy.” The FBI document indicated intentions to have informants within the Catholic Church, on advice from the Southern Poverty Law Center. In October 2020, a group of men allegedly attempted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Several of the men were acquitted in their cases, as the FBI was found to have entrapped them in the scheme. Most of the members involved with the plot were FBI informants. On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald J. Trump, in search of classified documents. The documents in question were removed from the White House by the General Services Administration during the presidential transition and stored in a secure room at President Trump’s residence as agreed upon with the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration. Regardless of the classification of the documents, President Trump broke no laws as he was fully entitled to declassify any documents of his choosing under the Presidential Records Act. Joe Biden, however, was storing documents in his garage and in remote facilities from his time as a United States Senator and as Vice President. No law entitled Joe Biden to be in personal possession of classified documents at any time. And one has to wonder, how was Joe Biden even able to remove such highly sensitive documents from a SCIF in the first place? Joe Biden broke the law, but he was never treated like a criminal and national security threat like innocent President Trump was. It’s two-tiered justice. Not only has Director Wray persecuted political opponents in an unprecedented and partisan way, but he has also overseen his agency take actions to shield and protect the current President and his family. A senior FBI official left the agency under a cloud of accusations that he shielded a laptop belonging to the President’s son, Robert Hunter Biden, from a criminal probe. It is unacceptable for the Director of the FBI or any civil officer to exercise his power in a way that targets one political class while doing favors for the other. Therefore, by the powers vested in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as a duly elected Member of the House of Representatives, she is officially introducing Articles of Impeachment against the corrupt FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The decision to introduce Articles of Impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray comes after Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had not verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.)