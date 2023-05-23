Mike Tyson Slips Up, Says Jamie Foxx Had Stroke (VIDEO)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson sat down with Value Entertainment founder Patrick Bet-David and shared some details regarding actor Jamie Foxx’s medical condition

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a serious condition back in April.

Since his hospitalization, his family members have not released any details on what caused his medical emergency.

Many have speculated Foxx suffered a stroke due to the fact after he was released from the hospital the famed actor was receiving rehab at a facility in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery.

Jamie Foxx Is In Chicago Rehab Facility That Specializes In Strokes https://t.co/dc7FL1fBZg — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) May 17, 2023

Mike Tyson recently confirmed these speculations and in a podcast interview with Patrick Bet-David, Tyson stated Foxx “isn’t feeling well.”

The former heavyweight champion of the world continued “They said he (Foxx) had a stroke.”

WATCH:

Mike Tyson accidentally slips up about Jamie Fox having stroke pic.twitter.com/xWW0Oj1pVy — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) May 20, 2023

Per The Sun:

Actor Jamie Foxx is rumoured to have suffered a stroke — throwing Cameron Diaz’s troubled movie comeback into even more chaos. Boxing legend Mike Tyson revealed the shock news about the 55-year-old, who sources previously said had been battling a serious health condition. Tyson, 56, who has been planning a biopic starring Foxx, said: “He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.”

Before his injury, Foxx was set to play Tyson in a new biopic.

Foxx is notorious for his impressions and one of his best impressions is of Tyson.

WATCH: