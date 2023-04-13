American Actor Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Mystery Medical Emergency

American actor, comedian, and singer Eric Marlon Bishop, known professionally as Jamie Foxx, was taken to a hospital in Atlanta after suffering an undisclosed medical condition, his family announced on Wednesday.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Fox, posted on Instagram.

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

