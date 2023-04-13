American Actor Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Mystery Medical Emergency

American actor, comedian, and singer Eric Marlon Bishop, known professionally as Jamie Foxx, was taken to a hospital in Atlanta after suffering an undisclosed medical condition, his family announced on Wednesday.
“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Fox, posted on Instagram.
“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
View this post on Instagram
Daily Mail reported:
Sources confirmed to TMZ that Foxx’s unnamed condition was indeed serious enough to require him to go to a hospital.
Few details have been shared at the moment, and it’s unclear what symptoms the Oscar winner may have been suffering from, or what led to him being taken to the hospital.
Despite his family’s statement that his condition is improving, there’s no word yet on when he will be able to leave the hospital or get back to filming.
Foxx has lately been in Atlanta, Georgia, where he has been filming the action-comedy Back In Action.
The film has been marketed as the return to acting for his costar Cameron Diaz, whom he helped to lure back for the film, though she reportedly plans to retire for good after a string of catastrophes on the film set. Glenn Close is also featured in the film.
Later, sources with direct knowledge of Foxx’s condition told TMZ that he had been taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning.