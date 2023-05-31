Mike Pence Set To Launch Presidential Campaign Next Week for Some Reason

Former Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly launch a campaign for president next week.

Pence will kick off his bid for the presidency at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on June 7.

He will head to New Hampshire and early-voting states to campaign.

Next Wednesday, Pence will participate in a town hall in Iowa with Dana Bash, Daily Mail reports.

Pence is the latest to join the field of GOP presidential hopefuls including his former boss, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott and Nikki Haley.

Gov. Chris Christie is also slated to throw his hat into the Republican presidential ring at an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Pence has repeatedly made jabs at Trump since leaving office.

“President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” he told the Federalist Society during a speech in Florida last year.

In April Pence testified to a federal grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 elections and the actions of Trump surrounding the January 6 protest.

His testimony marked the first time in modern history a vice president testified about the president he served beside.

Pence, who has been hinting at a 2024 presidential bid for months, served for 12 years in the US House of Representatives and for four years as the governor of Indiana.

Trump continues to hold a steady lead among 2024 Republican primary candidates.

A new Morning Consult poll shows DeSantis with 22 percent compared to former President Trump’s 56 percent support. No other candidates earned double-digit support from primary voters.