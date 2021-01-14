CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Antifa Protester John Sullivan Brags About Posing As Trump Supporter, Breaking Window At US Capitol Building During Riots

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Yet, in footage streamed to followers on Discord, Sullivan, who uses the Discord name “Jayden X”, can be heard inciting violence from inside the U.S. Capitol and boasting about breaking a window.

“If we don’t get in, we’re going to burn this shit down,” he gloats. “Let’s go! This shit’s ours. Fuck yeah. I can’t believe this is reality. We accomplished this shit. We did this shit together.

“I didn’t know I hit [the window] that hard. No one got that on camera. Fuck the blue! Fuck the blue!”

This footage comes from a source who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons.

Moments after Sullivan captured Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt getting shot and killed in the Capitol, a blonde woman accompanying Sullivan who appears to be his accomplice, Jade Sacker, gleefully exclaims, “We did it!”

“You were right! We did it,” she boasts.

“Dude, I was trying to tell you. I couldn’t say much,” Sullivan replies. “Is this not going to be the best film you’ve ever made in your life?”

While the FBI and the mainstream media insist there is no evidence Antifa or BLM played any role in the deadly mob that stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, Sullivan admits in the footage that he strategically wore a Trump hat and carried a ‘big camera’ at the rally to guise himself as a journalist and mislead law enforcement and the media about his true motives.

“It’s all fake,” he explains. “I learned that shit already – I am going to wear a Trump hat. I am going to wear a Trump hat. I bought one today. I was wearing a Trump hat at the last Trump rally, at that Trump rally during the daytime because I was like, ‘nah, that shit ain’t happening, bro.”

“Oh yeah, I was just a journalist, but I use that all the time,” he continues. “‘Yeah I’m just a journalist. I am just recording. I’ve got my camera on my shoulder.’ Literally, I have my big ass camera on my shoulder right here.”

Sullivan’s Insurgence USA, which describes itself as “the revolution,” hosted a “Kick These Fascists out of DC” protest on Jan. 6, around the same time a pro-Trump rally was slated near the National Mall.

At a rally prior to storming the Capitol building, Sullivan called on a crowd of leftist protesters to “fucking rip Trump” out of the White House.

“We out there strapped. We out there ready to burn that shit down,” he proclaimed. “We got to fucking rip Trump out of that office right over there. We got to fucking pull him out that shit …we are about to get that motherfucker.”

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts. The FBI continues to ignore these facts, too.