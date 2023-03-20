EPIC! DC Resident Destroys Fauci And DC Mayor Muriel Bowser as They Go Door to Door to Track Down Unvaccinated (VIDEO)

A Washington DC resident excoriated Dr. Anthony Fauci and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser as they went door to door in his Anacostia neighborhood encouraging residents to receive the Covid -19 vaccine

In footage going viral on social media, the DC resident blasts Fauci and the Democrat lawmaker for coercing the public to inject themselves with the Covid “vaccines,” a gene-editing technology that has taken more lives than any vaccine in history and prevents no transmission against the man-made virus.

“The people in America are not settled with the information that’s been given to us right now. So, I’m not going to be lining up, taking a shot or a vaccination for something that wasn’t clear in the first place,” the man admonished. “And then, you are going to create a shot in a miraculous time. It takes years to create vaccinations.”

“It used to take years –” Fauci interjected.

The former NIAD chief attempted to justify premature mass Covid vaccination, arguing the mRNA technology contained in the vaccines took decades to develop.

“Do you know how many years were invested in this approach? About 20 years of science to get us to be able — ” Fauci noted before then DC resident shut him down again.

“Twenty years is not enough, and nine months is definitely not enough for nobody to be taking this vaccination that you all came up with,” the man lamented.

WATCH:

Bowser, who continues to institute some of the most stringent Covid mandates in the country argued refusal to get Covid-vaccinated is a detriment to the world.

“The only reason I am talking to you right now, as close as we are, is that I’ve been vaccinated,” Bowser said. “But if the thousands of people like you don’t get vaccinated, you are going to let this virus continue to percolate in this country and in this world.”

The man compared Covid to the common flu, prompting Fauci to cite the massive number of Covid deaths.

“It’s much more serious than the flu,” Fauci insisted. “You know how many people died of the flu the last year? I mean, not this year — virtually none, but the previous year? About 20 to 30,000. Do you know how many people have died of Covid-19 in the United States? Six-hundred-thousand Americans. ”

The government’s attempt to bribe people into getting vaccinated and its figures surrounding Covid deaths should not be trusted, the man shot back.

“The number that you are all given that died, that’s once again, that’s you all’s numbers,” he said. “Because when you start talking about paying people to get vaccinated, when you start talking about incentivizing things to get people vaccinated, there is something else going on with that. It’s something else going on with that. ”

Flustered by the pushback, Bowser conceded, “There is something going on with it. You’re right.

“But I’m glad millions of people like me and almost everybody here didn’t get an — you know what their incentive was? Protecting their health and protecting the city. But, I won’t keep you anymore.”

Fauci, Bowser and their entourage walk away during the encounter as the DC resident rebukes their fear tactics.

“Your campaign is about fear. It’s about inciting fear in people. You all attack people with fear, that’s what this pandemic is,” the man chided. “It’s fear. It’s fear this pandemic. That’s all it is.”