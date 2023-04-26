STILL IN DECLINE: Bud Light Has Suffered a ‘Staggering’ Loss in Sales, According to Latest Numbers

Bud Light’s disastrous decision to align with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney is costing the company dearly, according to the latest data.

Two members of the company’s marketing team are now on a leave of absence, but it hasn’t made a difference.

The company has suffered a ‘staggering’ loss in sales.

Townhall reports:

Bud Light’s Latest Sales Numbers Are In. They’re ‘Staggering.’ The latest numbers are in showing the boycott against Bud Light taking a dramatic toll on the brand. Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch have faced massive backlash following a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during March Madness. The company’s statements afterwards have done nothing to help—with one spokesperson initially defending the collaboration, saying it was meant to “authentically connect with audiences,” while Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” but stopped short of issuing an apology.

More from the New York Post:

Bud Light suffers ‘staggering’ 17% sales plunge amid Dylan Mulvaney controversy Bud Light has suffered a “staggering” sales hit following the beer brand’s controversial marketing tie-up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney — with the latest data showing an alarming 17% drop, according to an industry research firm. The latest sales data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting shows that Bud Light sales fell 17% in dollars, while volume dropped a whopping 21% in the week ended April 15. That’s sharply ahead of the 6% drop in sales dollars and 11% drop in volume that Bud Light had suffered during the week ended April 8 — the seven days that immediately followed the April 1 launch of the controversial Mulvaney campaign on social media. “These numbers are staggering,” according to an April 23 report from Insights Express, a beer-focused newsletter. “Right now this is an extremely difficult scenario for Anheuser Busch, the Bud Light brand and for AB distributors.”

In short, the boycott is working.

They're cleaning out their whole marketing department. Do any of the conservatives who criticized the boycott want to step up and admit they were wrong? https://t.co/xWClutdMq6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 24, 2023

This is going to make other companies think twice about going woke, and of course, that’s the whole point.