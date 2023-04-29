Bud Light Reportedly Preparing Huge Marketing ‘Blitz’ as Sales Crumble Due to Mulvaney Fiasco

Bud Light is apparently getting ready to burn a pile of money on a marketing blitz to try to reverse the huge loss in sales since the beginning of the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

It looks like the folks at Bud Light don’t understand what they are facing.

Their problem is not a lack of advertising. It’s that they insulted their customer base and many of those people are not coming back, no matter how much Bud Light spends on ads.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Report: Bud Light readying for massive marketing blitz amid Mulvaney fallout Bud Light is supposedly readying itself to spend big on a massive marketing blitz as its sales continue to take a beating following the brand’s controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Executives at Anheuser-Busch promised domestic distributors Monday they intend to “spend heavily on the brand after spending fell off a cliff last year,” Beer Marketer’s Insights Editor Benj Steinman said, according to a report from the New York Post. The executives made their promise at a closed-door meeting in Washington, D.C., and said the marketing push would begin this week. Anheuser-Busch “did promise to spend lotsa dough on Bud Light [marketing] this spring and summer, starting with big push this week for the NFL draft,” Steinman wrote to clients, according to the report. Data published by NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting report that total Bud Light sales for the week ending on April 15 were down 21% in volume, following an 11% decrease that took place a week prior. The financial battering of the iconic beer brand comes as conservatives all throughout the United States continue to boycott Anheuser-Busch products.

Conservatives are holding their ground on this.

Not interested in any Republican who isn't on board with the fight against woke corporations like Disney and Bud Light, and doesn't understand why these battles are so important. Those Republicans need to be dumped on the side of the road and left in the dust. Useless and weak. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 26, 2023

No amount of additional marketing is going to solve Bud Light’s problem.