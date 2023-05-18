Get Woke, Go Broke: Illinois/Wisconsin Grocery Chain Practically Giving Away Budweiser and Bud Light!

After Tik-Tok “star” Dylan Mulvaney’s recent promotion of Anheuser Busch, sales across the country absolutely plummeted. Calls for boycott have resounded throughout the nation. The Gateway Pundit reported last week that AB InBev sales were falling off by double digits in every region of the US, piquing in the Rocky Mountain region at a 29% fall. This boycott not only annihilated Bud Light sales, other AB InBev brands fell including Budweiser, Natural Light, and Busch. Consecutively, sales in Miller and Coors beers rose by comparable margins.
The fallout wasn’t limited to American conservatives: a string of gay bars in Illinois also cancelled their orders for the AB InBev product line as a protest to the tailing support of the LGBT community, putting AB InBev between a rock and a hard place.
Now, a chain of grocery stores in Illinois and Wisconsin are literally giving away Bud Light and Budweiser. The mid-west grocery chain is offering cases, yes, cases of Bud Light for $0.99. Normal retail is $15.99. Other beer brands are priced at their normal price in the chains weekly ad distribution. The Berkot Foods grocery stores operate 17 stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Go Woke, Go Broke.
