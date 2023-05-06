Here We Go… Chicago Gay Bar Stops Selling Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch Products After Brand Bows to Anti-Trans Critics

You knew this was coming – Now the gays are getting frothy.

Several Chicago gay bars announced they will stop serving Bud Light and Anheuser Busch products after the brand “abandoned” its support for the transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

The Chicago gay bars are also outraged that Bud Light put two unhinged marketing directors on leave after the colossal mistake.

It’s not clear how many pretentious gays drink Budweiser at the clubs in Chicago.

Block Club Chicago reported: