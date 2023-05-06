Here We Go… Chicago Gay Bar Stops Selling Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch Products After Brand Bows to Anti-Trans Critics

You knew this was coming – Now the gays are getting frothy.
Several Chicago gay bars announced they will stop serving Bud Light and Anheuser Busch products after the brand “abandoned” its support for the transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
The Chicago gay bars are also outraged that Bud Light put two unhinged marketing directors on leave after the colossal mistake.
Block Club Chicago reported:
A slew of Chicago gay bars have stopped selling Anheuser Busch InBev products after the beer giant distanced itself from transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light marketing campaign amid anti-trans backlash.
2Bears Tavern Group, which owns four gay bars from Uptown to Rogers Park, was the first to drop Anheuser-Busch InBev, posting on Instagram Thursday that its abandonment of Mulvaney amid controversy “shows how little Anheuser-Busch cares about the LGBTQIA+ community, and in particular transgender people, who have been under unrelenting attack in this country.”
Sidetrack, a 41-year-old gay bar founded by LGBTQ rights pioneers Art Johnston and Jose Pepé Peña, later made the same announcement.
“We must also hold brands accountable if they take active steps against LGBTQ+ equality, visibility and safety,” Sidetrack posted.