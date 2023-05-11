Bud Light Sales Still PLUNGING Across the Entire US – Down 29% in Rocky Mountain States – HSBC Downgrades Anheuser-Busch Stock!



Bud Light sales are down across the US – FOX Business Network

This is a marketing nightmare!

Bud Light sales are down significantly ACROSS the entire United States following their decision to sponsor trans-flake Dylan Mulvaney as product spokesperson.

The top advertising Bud Light Vice-President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid bragged about reviving the beer brand by trashing its “frattie” consumers and pushing trans dogma on traditiional beer drinkers.

The trans campaign has cost Bud Light sales to collapse. The brand is down double-digits across the US. In Rocky Mountain states sales are down 29%!

According to NBC, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev stock on Wednesday to hold saying there are “deeper problems than ABI admits” after a recent social media partnership in April between the Bud Light brand and Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, resulted in a wave of backlash.

This is turning out to be one of the worst marketing campaigns in history.

Via Varney and Co.