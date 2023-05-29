Charges Dropped Against Sai Kandula – The East Asian Migrant Terrorist with Nazi Flag Who Tried to Ram White House and Take Over the Country

Last Monday night, one week ago, a young migrant from Chesterfield, Missouri drove a U-Haul truck and attempted to ram his way through a White House barrier. his plot failed and police arrested the young man in shorts. Police investigators then pulled an apparent Nazi flag from a U-Haul truck after the crash near the White House and laid it on the street for photographers. It was a white supremacist attack!

As Kristinn Taylor reported — Eyewitnesses say the truck was driven twice into a barrier before stopping. The incident took place at the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th and H St, NW. Police laid out the flag on the sidewalk near the truck, apparently for the media to film, before folding it up and taking it away.

Internet users immediately were suspect. The only thing they found in the truck was a Nazi flag? This was too convenient for Joe Biden and the FBI’s narrative of the dreaded white supremacist threat in America. It smelled like another fed operation.

Local FOX 5 on Tuesday identified the driver on Tuesday morning.

Sai Varshith Kandula – a 19-year-old man from Chesterfield, Missouri, a suburb west of St. Louis was the terrorist.

U.S. Park Police say Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, was taken into custody at the scene. Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing. Officials released his name Tuesday. No one was injured in the crash.

Sai Kandula graduated from Marquette High School in West St. Louis. He has a limited internet profile.

This is Sai Varshith Kandula, the Missouri man who drove a U-Haul into the White House gates The media is referring to him as a “white supremacist” after authorities found a Nazi flag in the vehicle Just wanted to share his driver’s license photo PC: @karol pic.twitter.com/15PgcmsGTz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 23, 2023

And Sai is NOT a US citizen.

Government prosecutors asked Judge Meriweather to order Kandula held because the crime he is accused of is one of “violence” and because he is a flight risk. The government told the court Kandula is not a US citizen but did not specify where he is from. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) May 24, 2023

On Friday DC prosecutors dropped all of the serious charges against Sai Kandula who said he was attempting to overthrow the White House.

These are the same prosecutors who are sending Trump supporters to prison for several years for touching a metal sign Ray Epps was hurling at police.

BizPac Review reported:

Something extraordinary happened — prosecutors dropped every single charge, leaving Kandula with nothing but “a single count of depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000,” the Post notes. Critics want to know why. “I don’t want to sound paranoid, but that seems like they’re trying to hush this up,” Mark Hemingway, the husband of conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway, tweeted.

So, why does the foreigner with the Nazi flag get a pass for ramming an entrance to the White House?

And why are these prosecutors jailing Trump supporters for walking inside the US Capitol after they were waved in?

Maybe the Asian did not fit their political narrative.

These officials are corrupt and irredeemable.