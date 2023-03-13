Ray Epps Lied – He Committed Criminal Acts and It Was ALL CAUGHT on Video — Here Are the Eight Trump Supporters the FBI Arrested and Who Are Serving Years in Prison for Committing Same Act

On January 11, 2022, then Rep. Adam Kinzinger defended likely FBI cut-out Ray Epps. Kinzinger claimed Ray Epps, the one person caught on video directing Trump supporters to break into the US Capitol, did nothing wrong.

4) He didn’t enter the Capitol on Jan 6, and was removed from the most wanted list because apparently he broke no laws. I’m pretty sure the FBI wouldn’t be dumb enough to put their own agent on a wanted list. Ray Epps has cooperated with the Jan 6 committee and we thank him — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2022

In his testimony before the sham January 6 Committee on January 21, 2022, Ray Epps insisted “I don’t break the law” and “It’s not in my DNA.”

But is that the truth? Was Ray Epps being honest in his testimony under oath to the January 6 Committee? Did Ray Epps, a likely federal cut-out commit any crimes on January 5th and 6th 2021?

We believe we have evidence he did.

Ray Epps is a free man. He was NEVER arrested after encouraging Trump supporters to rush the Capitol Police — And we have evidence that several Americans are now serving time for a criminal act Ray Epps was involved in on January 6th.

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up discovered this video months ago.

In this damning video, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting the massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

You can see Ray Epps in the video near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is with them the entire time. After the sign is released the Ray Epps pops up and is seen standing and directing the crowd.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

This was posted by FreeStateWill.



Today several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

As Kelly Wilde reported earlier – Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences:

** Charles “Brad” Smith (41 months)

You can donate to Charles “Brad” Smith here.

** Marshall Neefe (41 months)

You can support Marshall Neefe here.

** Thomas Hamner (30 months)

Please donate to Thomas Hamner here.

** Howard Richardson (46 months)

Please donate to Howard Richardson here.

** Alan Byerly (34 months)

You can donate to Alan Byerly here.

** Jose Padilla (held 25 months)

You can donate to Jose Padilla here.

** Jonathan Copeland. uncertain sentence at this time.

** Sean McHugh – 22 months in prison and still waiting for trial.

You can donate to Sean McHugh here.

These men are serving years in prison for touching the sign – over 16 years total combined.

The average sentence for these men is around 3 years in prison – for TOUCHING the sign that Ray Epps hurled at police.

This is absolute tyranny. Our government is openly attacking its citizens.

Although many were trying to avoid being hit by it themselves, Epps clearly shoves the sign so hard that it knocks McHugh’s mom to the ground.

Ray Epps is a free man tonight.