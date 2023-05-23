Here We Go: Police Find Nazi Flag in U-Haul Truck that Crashed into Barrier Near the White House (Video)

Police investigators pulled an apparent Nazi flag from a U-Haul truck crashed into a barrier near the White House Monday night. Eyewitnesses say the truck was driven twice into a barrier before stopping. The incident took place at the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th and H St, NW. Police laid out the flag on the sidewalk near the truck, apparently for the media to film, before folding it up and taking it away.

The driver was detained by Secret Service officers. There were no reported injuries. Several nearby buildings, including two hotels–the Hay Adams and Sofitel–were evacuated as a precaution. A robot was sent to inspect the truck for explosives.

A photo of the flag was posted by WUSA-TV reporter Troy Pope.

NEW: Investigators pulled what appears to be a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul, but they haven't provided any further details. Here's what we know: https://t.co/cXt81Ji2NA pic.twitter.com/jBsb1uPJA3 — Troy Pope (@troycpope) May 23, 2023

Video:

https://twitter.com/KatieLusso/status/1660863600737525762

Video by freelancer Nathan Howard shows the flag being folded up and taken away by police after being laid out for the media to film.

What appears to be a Nazi flag was just pulled from the cab of a U Haul truck that rammed the fence at Lafayette Square in front of the White House. For @Reuters pic.twitter.com/bOH8NuROG3 — Nathan Howard (@SmileItsNathan) May 23, 2023

NEW VIDEO: Chris says he was walking home from his run on the mall when he witnessed uhaul driver ram the barricade at Lafayette Park near White House a second time.

"I decided it was time to get the hell out of there" he says 📹: @itszaboji

Stay with @fox5dc #breaking #dc pic.twitter.com/hE3JoRCFV5 — angie goff (@OhMyGOFF) May 23, 2023

Took this photo of the White House and immediately heard a crash behind me. Figured someone may have accidentally crashed until the U-Haul backed up and once again tried to break through the barriers. Shoutout to the Secret Service Police for their quick response and action! pic.twitter.com/qIq3PbBJFj — Benjamin Berger (@BenB005) May 23, 2023

BREAKING: Right now, the Secret Service is using a robot to search the U-HAUL truck that collided with security barriers at Lafayette Square near the White House. @fox5dc @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QvhpOyM44V — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 23, 2023

WUSA reported a statement by the Secret Service:

“Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street. There were no inuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate.”

WTTG-TV reporter Shomari Stone reported from the scene. Secret Service closed streets two blocks from the incident:

#BREAKING: According to the @SecretService, the driver of a U-Haul is in custody after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House. @shomaristone was the FIRST on scene with a LIVE report. DETAILS HERE ➖ https://t.co/OlDdHgALCs pic.twitter.com/jK4Sdq17CA — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) May 23, 2023

WRC-TV reported the Secret Service was investigating a “suspicious package” at Lafayette Square.

BREAKING: Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a U-Haul truck crashed into a barrier near the White House on Monday night. https://t.co/fFhJZnM1S4 — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) May 23, 2023

The all clear was given just before midnight.

UPDATE: ALL CLEAR GIVEN: @DCPoliceDept EOD, @SecretService and @dcfireems have determined the vehicle to be safe. A robotic unit was used during this investigation. — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) May 23, 2023

Odd coincidence a week after Joe Biden tried to stir up racial divisiveness by telling graduating Black students from Howard University that white supremacy was “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland” on the same day the alleged FBI-op group Patriot Front, known for using U-Haul trucks, marched in D.C.