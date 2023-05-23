Here We Go: Police Find Nazi Flag in U-Haul Truck that Crashed into Barrier Near the White House (Video)

by

Police investigators pulled an apparent Nazi flag from a U-Haul truck crashed into a barrier near the White House Monday night. Eyewitnesses say the truck was driven twice into a barrier before stopping. The incident took place at the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th and H St, NW. Police laid out the flag on the sidewalk near the truck, apparently for the media to film, before folding it up and taking it away.

Screen image from video posted by @itszaboji/Twitter

The driver was detained by Secret Service officers. There were no reported injuries. Several nearby buildings, including two hotels–the Hay Adams and Sofitel–were evacuated as a precaution. A robot was sent to inspect the truck for explosives.

A photo of the flag was posted by WUSA-TV reporter Troy Pope.

Video:

https://twitter.com/KatieLusso/status/1660863600737525762

Video by freelancer Nathan Howard shows the flag being folded up and taken away by police after being laid out for the media to film.

WUSA reported a statement by the Secret Service:

“Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street. There were no inuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate.”

WTTG-TV reporter Shomari Stone reported from the scene. Secret Service closed streets two blocks from the incident:

WRC-TV reported the Secret Service was investigating a “suspicious package” at Lafayette Square.

The all clear was given just before midnight.

Odd coincidence a week after Joe Biden tried to stir up racial divisiveness by telling graduating Black students from Howard University that white supremacy was “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland” on the same day the alleged FBI-op group Patriot Front, known for using U-Haul trucks, marched in D.C.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.