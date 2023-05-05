Rochelle Walenksy resigned as CDC Director on Friday.

Walensky’s last day will be June 30.

“I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” Walensky wrote in her resignation letter to Joe Biden.

AP reported:

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, submitted her resignation Friday, saying the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a good time to make a transition. Walensky’s last day will be June 30, CDC officials said, and an interim director wasn’t immediately named. She sent a resignation letter to President Joe Biden and announced the decision at a CDC staff meeting. Walensky, 54, has been the agency’s director for a little over two years. In her letter to Biden, she expressed “mixed feelings” about the decision and didn’t say exactly why she was stepping down, but said the nation is at a moment of transition as emergency declarations come to an end.

Rochelle Walensky is a monster for what she did during the Covid pandemic.

During the height of the pandemic, the CDC announced a 60-day moratorium on evictions.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acted independently and signed the order – no congressional authorization needed. Walensky is queen and what she says goes.

‘This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads,’ Walensky said. ‘Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse.’

The Supreme Court eventually struck down Walensky’s unconstitutional moratorium.

Last month Walensky admitted to Congress that vaccinated people can spread the COVID virus.

This is after she said vaccine misinformation was one of the biggest health threats.

Walensky was also behind the push for the child masking policy in the US.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said that it was no longer categorizing COVID-19 as a global health emergency.