Breaking: WHO Finally Ends COVID-19 Pandemic, No Longer a Global Health Emergency (VIDEO)

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was no longer categorizing COVID-19 as a global health emergency.

Recall, The organization declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020.

And on March 11, 2020, WHO declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, addressed the media and reported that the number of cases outside of China has allegedly surged 13-fold over the past two weeks, while the number of nations reporting cases has reportedly climbed threefold.

"At that time, outside China there were fewer than 100 reported [#COVID19] cases, and no reported deaths. In the 3 years since then, COVID-19 has turned our world upside down. Almost 7 million deaths have been reported to WHO, but we know the toll is several times higher"

On Thursday, during its 15th meeting on Covid-19, the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee addressed the pandemic and agreed that the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) proclamation should end.

“During the deliberative session, the Committee members highlighted the decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2,” WHO said in a news release. “The Committee’s position has been evolving over the last several months. While acknowledging the remaining uncertainties posted by potential evolution of SARS-CoV-2, they advised that it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The WHO Director-General concurs with the advice offered by the Committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He determines that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC),” WHO added.

On Friday, Tedros conducted a media briefing on COVID-19 and global health issues.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection, mortality decreasing and the pressure on health systems easing. This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before COVID19,” Tedros said at a news conference.

“For the past year, the Emergency Committee – and WHO – have been analyzing the data carefully and considering when the time would be right to lower the level of alarm,” he added.

“It is therefore with great hope that I declare COVID19 over as a global health emergency. However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat,” Tedros said.

"It is therefore with great hope that I declare #COVID19 over as a global health emergency. However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat. Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that's just the deaths we know about"

