CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Finally Admits Vaccinated Individuals Can Spread COVID Virus

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted to Congress on Wednesday that vaccinated individuals can spread the COVID virus. This is after spreading vaccine disinformation for over two years now.

This is contrary to her earlier statements on the COVID vaccine. She attributed this change to “an evolution of science.”

In December 2021, Walensky warned that vaccine misinformation was one of the biggest public health threats. She didn’t mention at the time that she was a leading spreader of the propaganda.

Walensky also previously admitted she learned of the effectiveness of the vaccines by watching far-left TV.

CDC Director Walensky Admits She Found Out Vaccines were Effective by Watching CNN

They spread lies on top of lies.

Walsensky says it has to do with the COVID variants. They expect you to believe this garbage.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “That statement is no longer corrected with the Omicron variants we have right now.”

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

