CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Finally Admits Vaccinated Individuals Can Spread COVID Virus

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted to Congress on Wednesday that vaccinated individuals can spread the COVID virus. This is after spreading vaccine disinformation for over two years now.

This is contrary to her earlier statements on the COVID vaccine. She attributed this change to “an evolution of science.”

In December 2021, Walensky warned that vaccine misinformation was one of the biggest public health threats. She didn’t mention at the time that she was a leading spreader of the propaganda.

Walensky also previously admitted she learned of the effectiveness of the vaccines by watching far-left TV.

They spread lies on top of lies.

Walsensky says it has to do with the COVID variants. They expect you to believe this garbage.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “That statement is no longer corrected with the Omicron variants we have right now.”