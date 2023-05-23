AWFUL: Leftist Reporter Starts Swearing at Press Conference After Kari Lake Shoves the Truth in His Face (VIDEO)

Kari Lake held a press conference on Tuesday following her three-day Maricopa County Superior Court trial fighting Maricopa County’s fraudulent mail-in ballot signature verification procedures.

As revealed at trial by Lake’s attorneys and Maricopa County’s own data, Maricopa County did not accurately verify tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of mail-in signatures; they couldn’t possibly have.

Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of Defendants late last night, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.” This is a complete lie and he knows it. But it plays into the Democrat Party’s integrity-free election plans. Anything goes. Everything will be counted.

This is the end of America. But Democrats want power.

Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

It didn’t matter Thompson ruled that anything goes. Laws are suggestions.

During her press conference on Tuesday far-left reporter Brahm Resnick asked a nasty question about Kari’s attorneys.

That’s when Kari let him have it, telling the crowd Brahm has been wrong on every major story and that he even wanted masks on kids.

Brahm did not appreciate this and lashed out, “You make up sh*t!”

This did not go over well with the crowd who booed the leftist hack loudly.

Kari went on to school him some more. It was a rough afternoon for potty-mouth Brahm Resnick.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson is at the event today.