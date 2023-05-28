Another San Francisco Retailer Closes-Old Navy to Shut Down Flagship Location After Almost 30 Years

Yet another retailer is fleeing a Democrat-controlled city. Old Navy’s flagship store on Market Street in downtown San Francisco will close on July 1 after almost 30 years.
“Since our Market Street store opened in the 1990s, the way we leverage flagship locations has changed,” the company announced. “As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to close our Market Street store when the lease expires, and we are already working to identify new locations in downtown San Francisco that will better serve the needs of the business and our customers.”
Old Navy’s closure comes on the heels of many other downtown San Francisco retailers shuttering their doors.
Williams Sonoma, Nordstrom, and Saks Off 5th have all announced store closings in San Francisco in the month of May.
As did Coco Republic, an upscale home furnishing provider that is leaving its three-story storefront at 55 Stockton Street after opening last fall.
The Gateway Pundit reported on prior retail closings in the city including Nordstrom’s closure of both of its downtown stores as well as its Nordstrom Rack store.
Furniture retailer ‘Coco Republic’ is closing its flagship store just seven months after opening, citing a lack of foot traffic and unsafe conditions due to crime.
T-Mobile announced that it was closing its San Francisco store for the very same reasons.
In April, Office Depot is closing a major location, along with clothing store Anthropologie.
Comedian Dave Chappelle recently asked a San Francisco audience, “What the f*ck happened to this place?” according to SFGate.
SFGate reported:
A half-hour into the Dave Chappelle show Thursday night at the Masonic, the crowd started yelling. They yelled that they loved him. They yelled to ask him to repeat lines from his old Comedy Central show. They yelled because they wanted to know what he thought of the homeless person who got sprayed with a hose in San Francisco earlier this year.
On his last visit to Chase Center, he brought Elon Musk onstage to a chorus of boos, and the time before that, a Hall of Fame’s worth of Bay Area rappers. At this event, there were no special guests. He didn’t mention Musk. Instead, he focused on the city’s homelessness problems.
“What the f—k happened to this place?” he asked.
He told a story about eating at an Indian restaurant in the Tenderloin a few nights earlier, only to have someone defecate in front of the restaurant as he was walking in. San Francisco has become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he said, and he remarked that the whole city is the Tenderloin now. “Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!” he exclaimed.