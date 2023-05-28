Another San Francisco Retailer Closes-Old Navy to Shut Down Flagship Location After Almost 30 Years

Yet another retailer is fleeing a Democrat-controlled city. Old Navy’s flagship store on Market Street in downtown San Francisco will close on July 1 after almost 30 years.

KTVU News reports:

“Since our Market Street store opened in the 1990s, the way we leverage flagship locations has changed,” the company announced. “As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to close our Market Street store when the lease expires, and we are already working to identify new locations in downtown San Francisco that will better serve the needs of the business and our customers.” Old Navy’s closure comes on the heels of many other downtown San Francisco retailers shuttering their doors. Williams Sonoma, Nordstrom, and Saks Off 5th have all announced store closings in San Francisco in the month of May. As did Coco Republic, an upscale home furnishing provider that is leaving its three-story storefront at 55 Stockton Street after opening last fall.

The Gateway Pundit reported on prior retail closings in the city including Nordstrom’s closure of both of its downtown stores as well as its Nordstrom Rack store.

Furniture retailer ‘Coco Republic’ is closing its flagship store just seven months after opening, citing a lack of foot traffic and unsafe conditions due to crime.

T-Mobile announced that it was closing its San Francisco store for the very same reasons.

In April, Office Depot is closing a major location, along with clothing store Anthropologie.

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently asked a San Francisco audience, “What the f*ck happened to this place?” according to SFGate.

SFGate reported: