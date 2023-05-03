Nordstrom to Close Both of Its Stores in Downtown San Francisco Due to ‘Lack of Enforcement Against Rampant Criminal Activity’

Another retailer is closing its brick and mortar stores in downtown San Francisco due to high crime and lack of law enforcement thanks to Democrat policies.

Nordstrom confirmed on Tuesday it is closing both of its downtown San Fran stores.

It is also closing down its Nordstrom Rack located in San Francisco.

“The planned closure of Nordstrom underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco,” said a mall spokesperson told KGO. “A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area.”

“URW has actively engaged with City leaders for many years to express our serious concerns, which are shared by our customers and retailers. We have urged the City to find solutions to the key issues and lack of enforcement against rampant criminal activity.” the Westfield Mall spox said.

“The current environment is not sustainable for the community, or businesses, and we are hopeful the City will implement the changes that are so urgently needed.”

KGO reported: