T-Mobile is Latest Retailer to Close Flagship Store in Downtown San Francisco

Another major retailer is closing its doors in San Francisco, citing a drop in foot traffic and the rise in crime.

T-Mobile is the latest company to decide that it’s not worth it to keep their store open in the crime-ridden city.

This follows the closure of other stores such as Whole Foods and Office Depot.

RedState reports:

T-Mobile Becomes Latest Retailer to Close Flagship Store in San Francisco The telecommunications giant T-Mobile has closed its flagship store located in the San Francisco’s downtown area amid declining foot traffic and increased criminal activity. The company reportedly closed the store, which spanned two stories and 17,000 square feet and was located in the upscale department store and shopping hub of Union Square, around a month ago. In a statement provided to SFGATE via email, a company spokesperson did not give specific details about the decision, instead citing a change in “retailer strategy.” “We recently reshaped our retail strategy,” said the spokesperson. “Employees have been offered roles within the company.” Once a vast flagship store for Apple, the building at 1 Stockton was sold to Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation in 2013 for $50 million. Apple has since relocated to its current location on Post Street. According to records, the building was sold to the corporation following Apple’s relocation. The closure is merely the latest indication of companies’ desperation to flee San Francisco, which has become notorious for its shocking levels of crime and homelessness, high taxes, and committment to ultra-left-wing ideology.

This is like a domino effect. How many more stores will close?

T-Mobile is leaving San Francisco too, permanently shuttering its flagship location. The home of Newsom and Pelosi is in absolute free fall. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 8, 2023

T-Mobile closes flagship SAN FRANCISCO store 🔥🤣 Go woke go broke LEFTIST T-MOBILE burn loot mayhem supporting boneheads🤣https://t.co/l5JdfNUaZN pic.twitter.com/IbZJbUGSKg — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) May 9, 2023

T-Mobile becomes San Francisco's latest retail casualty as phone carrier shutters flagship storehttps://t.co/J8imK1h8Qe — Jeffrey A. Setaro (@jasetaro) May 9, 2023

Do people in the city realize the long-term ramifications of this?

Every store that closes is lost revenue.