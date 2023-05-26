AMERICA IN CRISIS: Five Reports in Five Hours Reveal the Rise of the Marxist Horde and Their Assault on Our Sacred Rights

Thursday, May 25, 2023, was a day like no other.

America has survived wars, foreign attacks, economic depression, and natural disasters. But the greatest assault today on our way of life comes from within. Open borders, corruption at the highest levels, political leaders devoid of morals, a two-tiered justice system, a politicized intelligence community, a hopelessly dishonest media, define the threat. America is in crisis like never before.

Here are five Gateway Pundit reports in five hours from earlier today that define this moment in US history.

If you are tuning into the broadcast news you missed this.

1.) From the Missouri v. Biden case, found during discovery. The regime claims they have the right to control your “cognitive infrastructure” and what you get to see and hear.

2.) FBI has the license plate of the J5 RNC and DNC bomber. They will not act on it. They know who the bomber is.

3.) Steve Bannon was already pardoned for this non-crime. The Marxist regime doesn't care. The Marxist regime plays smash mouth.

4.) The regime is now lumping Christians, conservatives, and Republicans in the same category as terrorists.

5.) Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is lectured by a wicked, lawless judge and then sentenced to 18 years in prison. Stewart stood outside the US Capitol on January 6. His group was there to provide security at several events. He was not armed. His members were not armed. They left weapons in their hotel rooms outside of city limits. Stewart committed no violence. He did not enter the US Capitol. There were no plans discussed for an insurrection. There were no organized plans to invade the US Capitol. There were no insurrection pre-planning meetings. But the regime sentenced him on TERROR CHARGES and seditious conspiracy! This is an outrage.

Don't fool yourself - If YOU or anyone in your family stands in their way, you will get the same treatment. They don't care if they ruin your life. They don't care if you die.

If you don't read The Gateway Pundit, you probably did not know about today's developments.

You better start paying attention.