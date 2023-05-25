Lawless NY Democrat Prosecutors Set May Trial Date for Bogus ‘We Build the Wall’ Charges Against Steve Bannon – Something He Was Already Pardoned For Back in 2020

In September 2022, Former Chief Strategist for President Trump, Steve Bannon, traveled to New York City and turned himself in after was indicted on new junk charges by unhinged New York officials.

Lawless New York prosecutors are too busy going after President Trump and his top advisers to deal with the record crime wave in their city.

Steve Bannon was indicted in New York a second time for his alleged role in “defrauding donors” who gave to the We Build the Wall charity.

The charity built more border wall, for less money, in less time, than anything the federal government could ever hope for. But the left HATES border security and Trump and so they are going after Steve Bannon.

During the hearing Steve Bannon learned he would face new criminal charges similar to the fraud investigation for which he was pardoned by Trump when the president left the White House.

Steve was already pardoned by the president.

But the wicked left is pushing charges for a second time.

For the record — The We Build the Wall movement built more miles of wall than Joe Biden did since stealing the presidency.

On Thursday New York prosecutors announced Steve Bannon’s court case will be held in May 2024. They want to make an example out of Steve. This is what will happen to you if you speak out or support border security.

Reuters reported:

Steve Bannon, a one-time advisor to Donald Trump, is set to go on trial on fraud charges related to a push to fund the former U.S. President’s signature wall along the U.S. southern border on May 27, 2024, a New York judge said in a court hearing on Thursday.

Brian Kolfage, the founder of the We Build the Wall movement and a triple-amputee war veteran was sentenced to four years in April for building the border wall.