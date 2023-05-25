Biden Regime Lumps Christians, Conservatives, and Republicans into Same Category as Nazis in New DHS Anti-Terrorism Program

Earlier this year we learned that the FBI was targeting and infiltrating Catholic parishes to spy on the congregations.

The FBI has also infiltrated protests and admitted to having dozens of federal assets who were working inside the January 6, 2021 protests in Washington DC.

The Biden regime was also caught working with private companies to censor speech in America.

Now this…

The Biden regime is lumping Christians, conservatives and Republicans into the same category as Nazis in their new Department of Homeland Security terrorism program.

This in unprecedented in American history. Not only is the regime targeting its political oppenents and jailing hundreds of Trump supporters but they have broadened their targeted population to include Christians.

At what point will Americans wake up and understand they the country is in the middle of a Marxist takeover?

FOX News reported: