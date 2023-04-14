White House Alters Transcript After Biden’s Embarrassing and Insulting Gaffe in Ireland

If there is one thing consistent about Joe Biden, it is he penchant for embarrassing, awkward and sometimes insulting gaffes.

His trip to Ireland has been filled with embarrassing moments that make America a laughing stock on the world stage.

Whether he is telling banquet attendees to “lick the world”, reading end of quote off of his teleprompter or having his troubled son Hunter explain a simple child’s question, he is a disaster.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke at an event in Dundalk, County Louth and mentioned Irish rugby player Rob Kearney. Kearney is a distant cousin of his and was in attendance.

Biden then referenced a rugby international event held in 2016 in Chicago, when the Irish team beat the New Zealand All Blacks for the first time in 111 years.

In his remarks, Biden fumbled, “You see this tie I have with this shamrock on it? This was given to me by one of these guys right here. He was a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.” His flub alluded to a painful and violent time in Irish history. The Black and Tans were constables recruited from Great Britain as reinforcements against the Irish during the Irish War of Independence. They have a troubling reputation for their brutality against Irish civilians.

After the atrocious remark, delivered in a creepy Biden whisper, the White House had to clean up another mess and altered the official White House transcript, striking through the offensive reference and rewriting his actual remarks.