HE’S SHOT: Hunter Has to Help a Confused Joe Biden Again! (VIDEO)

Is this one of the reasons why Joe Biden brought his son Hunter to Ireland?

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks in Dundalk during his visit to Ireland.

After delivering remarks Biden looked around confused.

Hunter had to swoop in and help Joe Biden.

The look in Biden’s eyes says it all.

Earlier Wednesday Hunter had to help his old man.

Hunter Biden had to step in to help Joe Biden understand a question being asked by the group of children.

Joe Biden still hasn’t taken any questions from the press while in Ireland!

Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

