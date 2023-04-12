HE’S SHOT: Hunter Has to Help a Confused Joe Biden Again! (VIDEO)

Is this one of the reasons why Joe Biden brought his son Hunter to Ireland?

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks in Dundalk during his visit to Ireland.

After delivering remarks Biden looked around confused.

Hunter had to swoop in and help Joe Biden.

The look in Biden’s eyes says it all.

VIDEO:

Biden gets confused after his speech in Ireland, so Hunter tells him where to go pic.twitter.com/r3fiYzVbd8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

Earlier Wednesday Hunter had to help his old man.

Hunter Biden had to step in to help Joe Biden understand a question being asked by the group of children.

Joe Biden still hasn’t taken any questions from the press while in Ireland!

WATCH: