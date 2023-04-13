“Let’s Go Lick the World” – Joe Biden to Banquet Attendees at Dublin Castle (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday attended a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle after delivering a disastrous speech before the Irish Parliament.

Biden was totally out of his mind mumbling something about being a Biden.

“One of the things that she’d look at me say, ‘Joey, remember, remember who you are,’ like ‘you’re a Biden’ — like what the hell is a Biden? You know what I mean? I’m like, like I’m a, you know, anyway,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Then he dropped this gem.

Biden concluded his remarks by telling the banquet attendees to “lick the world.”

“Let’s go lick the world. Let’s get it done,” Biden said.

VIDEO:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.